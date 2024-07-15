Kerala gynaecologist to quit job in India, join Doctors Without Borders mission in Afghanistan: Report

An obstetrician and gynaecologist from Kerala's Palakkad, Dr Roshni Changalath, is going to spend three months in Afghanistan as she is all set to join the team of Doctors Without Borders/ Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) in the country.

The 37-year-old doctor is going to take a break from her corporate career in India as she is greatly inspired by Afghan women who have shown resilience despite "all overwhelming odds", as per a report in The Indian Express.

Dr Changalath has experience in working on sexual and reproductive health of vulnerable communities as a gynecologist. She has also participated actively in health camps in rural areas where she believes that sexual and reproductive health is a major issue.

Married to a medical professional, Dr Changalath says that it is important for the couple to "work in the humanitarian sector and be able to contribute both nationally and globally."

Ahead of her upcoming venture with the MSF, she has worked with the organisation's Cervical Cancer project in Malawi (Africa).