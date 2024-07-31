Home
Kerala Health Minister Veena George meets with accident en route to Wayanad

PTI
Last Updated : 31 July 2024, 05:05 IST

Malappuram, Kerala: Kerala Health Minister Veena George was involved in an accident near Manjeri on Wednesday morning while she was travelling to the landslide-hit Wayanad district to coordinate the rescue operations there.

According to police, the accident occurred around 7.10 am when the minister's vehicle reportedly hit a two-wheeler.

The minister was taken to the government medical college in Manjeri, police said, adding that her condition was not serious.

More details of the accident are awaited.

Published 31 July 2024, 05:05 IST
