Kerala High Court stays further proceedings on discharge of BJP state chief in poll bribery case

Justice K Babu admitted the criminal revenue petition moved against the sessions court's October 5 order by the state government.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 09:11 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 09:11 IST
BJPKerala NewsKerala High CourtBribery caseK Surendran

