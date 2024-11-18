Kerala man blocks ambulance's path; fined Rs 2.5 lakh, license revoked
The video footage shows the ambulance stuck behind a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, the driver of which blocks every attempt by the ambulance to overtake the vehicle for over two minutes, despite the ambulance blaring its siren and honking persistently.
The Kerala Police took strict action against a car owner who blocked an ambulance from overtaking! They imposed a 2.5 lakh fine, suspended his driving license for 25 years, and personally delivered the challan to his home!