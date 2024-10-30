Kerala man dies of compressor explosion in repair shop

<p>Malappuram, Kerala: A 36-year-old man died after a compressor machine exploded in an electronic goods repair shop in this northern district on Wednesday, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Rasheed, a native of Oorkadavu here.</p>.Temple fire mishap: Kerala government to bear medical expenses of injured.<p>Police said the mishap happened when he was repairing a refrigerator at the shop.</p>.<p>It was suspected that the compressor, which was there in the shop, suddenly exploded, causing severe burn injuries to the man.</p>.<p>Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, Rasheed succumbed to burns later, they added. </p>