india kerala

Kerala man dies of compressor explosion in repair shop

Police said the mishap happened when he was repairing a refrigerator at the shop.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 10:09 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 10:09 IST
India NewsKerala

