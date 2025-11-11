<p>Thiruvananthapuram: In her fight against the harassment that nuns face, a nun in Kerala has acquired a degree in law and is gearing up to become a practicing lawyer.</p><p>Sister Lucy Kalapura of the Mananthavady diocese at Wayanad in North Kerala successfully completed a three-year degree course in law from the Sree Narayana Law College at Poothotta near Kochi. Her enrollment is scheduled for December 20.</p>.Kerala's Kattakada sets yet another model: Girl-friendly rooms in schools for menstural care .<p>Kalapura invited the wrath of the church heads by taking part in the stir by a group of nuns seeking action against former Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal who was accused of sexually assaulting a nun. In her autobiography 'Karthavinte Namathil' (In the name of Christ), Kalapura alleged that many nuns were sexually harassed by priests and she herself faced sexual harassment attempts.</p><p>Even as she was expelled from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation under the Roman Catholic Church in 2021, she obtained an injunction from the court and was continuing to stay at the convent at Karakkamala in Wayanad. Kalapura herself presented her case before the Kerala HIgh Court after her lawyer backed out from appearing for her.</p><p>Kalapura, who was serving as a school teacher, decided to pursue a law course after she retired from service in 2022.</p><p>"I had a desire to learn law. But I never dreamt that I would be able to obtain a degree in law. It could be my pursuit for justice for the nuns that led the way to become a lawyer," Kalappura told DH.</p><p>She also said that she would be initially starting her career as lawyer by practicing under some senior advocate. Later, she may try to use her profession to get justice for nuns and other marginalised sections.</p>