Kerala police officer suspended for 'wrong' reply to RTI query on Thrissur pooram disruption

Thiruvananthapuram: A police officer in Kerala was placed under suspension on Friday on charges of giving incorrect information to an RTI query. A probe was ordered into the disruptions caused at Thrissur pooram festival in April.
Public information officer of the Kerala police headquarters DySP M S Santosh was placed under suspension as per the direction of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
A statement from the chief minister's office said that the officer caused disgrace to the government and police by giving a wrong reply with regard to the investigation on Thrissur pooram.
The reply to the query under the RTI Act stated that no inquiry was conducted into the allegations over the disruption caused at the Thrissur pooram in April.
The CPM government is also now facing allegations that disruptions were deliberately caused at the temple festival to help the BJP open account to the Lok Sabha from Kerala by winning the Thrissur seat.
Published 20 September 2024, 17:05 IST