Kerala police officer suspended for 'wrong' reply to RTI query on Thrissur pooram disruption

Thiruvananthapuram: A police officer in Kerala was placed under suspension on Friday on charges of giving incorrect information to an RTI query. A probe was ordered into the disruptions caused at Thrissur pooram festival in April.

Public information officer of the Kerala police headquarters DySP M S Santosh was placed under suspension as per the direction of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A statement from the chief minister's office said that the officer caused disgrace to the government and police by giving a wrong reply with regard to the investigation on Thrissur pooram.