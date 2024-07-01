Kerala police register first FIR against Karnataka native under new criminal law

Thiruvananthapuram/Malappuram: The Kerala police registered their first FIR under provisions of the new criminal code, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, against a 24-year-old man from Karnataka for rash and negligent driving in an area under the Kondotty police station early on Monday.

The police in Kondotty station registered the case against the man from Madikeri near Kodagu in Karnataka, under Section 281 of the BNS (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and Section 194D of the Motor Vehicle Act (Penalty for not wearing protective headgear).

The man was found driving with two others on a two-wheeler without a helmet by a police team at Kolathur junction at midnight.