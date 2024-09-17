Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sudhakaran's X account hacked

The verified account, @SudhakaranINC ,was found hacked and the name and the photo of the Kannur MP have been changed, the KPCC said in a statement.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 September 2024, 14:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Thiruvananthapuram: The 'X' handle of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and senior Lok Sabha member K Sudhakaran was hacked on Tuesday, party sources said here.

The verified account, @SudhakaranINC ,was found hacked and the name and the photo of the Kannur MP have been changed, the KPCC said in a statement.

The details, including the password of the page, were changed by the hackers, it said.

Sudhakaran lodged a complaint with the state DGP seeking legal action against those who hacked his account.

He also sent a letter to the X authorities requesting to take necessary action to regain his verified account, the KPCC statement added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2024, 14:07 IST
India NewsKeralaTwitterK Sudhakaranhacking

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT