Kerala school observes 'no-ironing day' to save power

Thiruvananthapuram: A school in Palakkad district in Kerala has come up with a novel power saving model by observing all Wednesdays as 'no-ironing day'. Students and teachers will not iron their dress on Wednesdays and come to school in wrinkled dress..

The Nellipuzha DHSS higher secondary school at Mannarkkad in Palakkad district has made the initiative. The school has around 4,000 students and hence the initiative could help in considerable power saving.

Salim Nalakathu, a teacher of the school, told DH that the social science club of the school came up with the idea and it was implemented from last week. Teachers of the school are also joining the initiative by using dresses that are not ironed.