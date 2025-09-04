Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala to see Rs 8,000-10,000 crore annual revenue loss due to GST rate rationalisation: Finance Minister Balagopal

At a media briefing in the national capital, Balagopal said compensation should be provided for states but the issue was not taken seriously during the GST Council meeting.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 09:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 09:14 IST
India NewsKeralaGSTIndian politcsbusiness

Follow us on :

Follow Us