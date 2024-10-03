Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala to urge Centre to expedite Wayanad landslide aid, financial help for orphaned kids announced

The state cabinet on Wednesday also decided to give government job to Wayanad native Shruthi who lost her entire family in the landslide and her fiance in a road accident afterwards.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 11:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 11:34 IST
India NewsKeralaLandslideWayanadfinancial aid

Follow us on :

Follow Us