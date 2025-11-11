<p>Thiruvananthapuram: At a time when the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-cabinet-nods-to-one-menstrual-leave-per-month-for-working-women-3758701">one-day menstrual leave per month approved by the Karnataka government</a> for women employees in private and government sectors has triggered debates whether it is sufficient, a model initiated at the Kattakada Assembly constituency in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thiruvananthapuram">Thiruvananthapuram</a> is getting much attention.</p><p>A room has been set up in all the 16 government and aided high schools and higher secondary schools in the constituency for students to take rest during menstrual discomfort. Even as the facility was introduced for students, it has become a blessing for teachers too.</p><p>Kattakada MLA I B Satheesh initiated the project as part of the 'Oppam' (Together) programme for women empowerment in the constituency.</p>.Kerala inter-state luxury buses stop services alleging hefty fines by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu enforcement agencies.<p>The 'Oppam girl student-friendly room' has been equipped with two beds, chairs, hot water bags, napkin vending machine and incinerator. The colour combination of the room was also designed with advice from psychologists to provide a pleasant mood, Satheesh told DH.</p><p>"It is not just one day during the menstrual period that girls suffer discomfort. Hence giving one or two days leave need not address their issue. Hence we decided to set up the rooms so that girls could take rest. Now, many teachers have said that the room has become useful for them too to get relief from menstrual discomforts," said Satheesh.</p><p>As part of the 'Oppam' programme, a series of projects to make the Kattakada constituency, which is on the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram, women friendly have been initiated by Satheesh, who is a CPI(M) legislator. Toilet blocks for women in all panchayats, health club and counselling centres and women's theatre are some of the initiatives.</p><p>Satheesh's initiatives in converting Kattakada region from an acute water scarcity region to a water surplus one through a series of conservation initiatives had received national attention. He has also initiated a 'degree for all' project to offer education up to degree for all members of the constituency.</p>