Kerala's 'Sruthitharangam' scheme beneficiaries' cries falling on deaf ears

Thiruvananthapuram: Thrissur native Priya (name changed) couldn't go to school so far this academic year as her hearing device is malfunctioning. Though her parents approached the authorities of the Kerala government's 'Sruthitharangam' scheme for cochlear implant for children from weak backgrounds, Priya's plea is still pending.

Like Priya, many children, who benefited from 'Sruthitharangam' scheme initiated by former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy, are still struggling owing to lapses in timely assistance for maintenance of the hearing devices. It was one of the last wishes of Chandy not to push back the children to deafness after assisting them to the world of sounds.

However, at least 300 of the 1,400 odd beneficiaries of the scheme are still struggling to maintain the devices, even as the authorities concerned say that the backlog is being cleared swiftly.