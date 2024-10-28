Woman influencer held in theft case in Kerala

<p>Kollam, Kerala: A woman, who is a social media influencer, was arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees from a relative's house in this district, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The accused, Mubeena (26), reportedly has several followers on social media platforms.</p>.<p>Chithara police arrested the woman on Saturday based on a complaint from her husband's sister.</p>.Kerala temple restricts use of 'Tulsi' as offering due to pesticide.<p>As per the complaint, she had stolen several sovereigns of gold from her sister-in-law's house when they were away last month.</p>.<p>She was nabbed based on CCTV visuals and bank transaction details, police said.</p>.<p>After interrogation, she also confessed to having stolen gold ornaments from her friend's house some time back, a police officer said.</p>.<p>She was arrested under relevant sections of the BNS, police added.</p>