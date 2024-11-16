Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Thousands flock to Sabarimala Temple ahead of annual pilgrimage season beginning on Nov 16

The 41-day long pilgrimage season would begin on Saturday, the first day of the auspicious Malayalam month of Vrichikam.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 21:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 21:35 IST
India NewsKeralasabarimala templeSabarimala Ayyappa temple

Follow us on :

Follow Us