Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kochi man missing case: DNA test confirms decomposed body is that of Suraj Lama

The family plans to perform the last rites in Kochi itself as the body was in a highly decomposed condition.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 14:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 14:11 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKeralaKarnatakaKerala NewsKochi

Follow us on :

Follow Us