Kochi toddler dies after television falls on him

Kochi: A one-and-a-half-year old infant met with a tragic end after a television set fell up on him, causing severe injuries in Muvattupuzha, near the port city of Kochi, on Tuesday.

The child, Abdul Samad, was rushed to a hospital here on Monday night but succumbed to the critical injuries in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident happened at the victim's home around 9.30 pm on Monday.