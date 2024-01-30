LDF in for discussions on Kerala's financial issues after opposition's adjournment notice in Assembly

In view of the stand taken by the CM, Speaker A N Shamseer ruled that the scheduled business of the House would be suspended for two hours at 1 pm for discussion on the notice.

Agreeing to discuss the issue, the chief minister said that the government was ready as the opposition in its adjournment notice agreed that the Centre's neglect towards Kerala was one of the reasons for the financial problems in the state.

Vijayan also pointed out that despite this, the UDF MPs have never raised the issue in Parliament.

The UDF opposition has been for some time alleging that the mismanagement and extravagance of the state government were the main reasons for the financial problems of Kerala.