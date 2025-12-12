<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The results of Kerala’s crucial 2025 local body elections will be announced on Saturday, with counting scheduled to begin at 8 am across 244 centres and the 14 district collectorates, the State Election Commission (SEC) said.</p><p>The outcome of these polls, where over two crore voters cast their ballot, will shape the political strategies of parties and alliances ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections.</p><p>State Election Commissioner A Shahjahan said the 2025 local body polls recorded the highest voter turnout since 1995, when Kerala held its first civic elections.</p>.Winning South is priority: PM Modi's message to NDA MPs ahead of Kerala, TN polls.<p>Polling took place in two phases. According to SEC figures released at 9.30 pm on Thursday, the second phase recorded a turnout of 76.08%, while the first phase, held on December 9, saw 70.91% polling. Overall turnout stood at 73.69%.</p><p>The oath-taking ceremony for elected panchayat members and municipal councillors will be held on December 21 at 10 am, while newly elected corporation councillors will take oath the same day at 11 am.</p>