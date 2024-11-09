Madrassa teacher in Kerala held for branding student with iron box

<p>Kannur (Kerala): A Madrassa teacher was arrested for allegedly branding a student with an iron box in this north Kerala district, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Umair Ashrafi, hailing from Tanur in neighbouring Malappuram district, was also accused of smearing chilli powder on the private parts of the boy, alleging disobedience, they said.</p>.<p>As the student lodged a complaint with the police recently, the accused fled from the state and was staying in hideouts in various places in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.</p>.Kerala High Court sets aside single judge order rejecting minor rape victim's abortion plea.<p>Based on a tip-off that he was coming to his home district from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, a police team reached Tanur and waited for his arrival on Thursday. Though Ashrafi tried to run away on seeing the police, he was later caught.</p>.<p>Kannavam police arrested him and booked him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>.<p>Ashrafi was produced before a local court here which remanded him to judicial custody on Friday, police added.</p>