Madrassa teacher in Kerala held for branding student with iron box

Umair Ashrafi, hailing from Tanur in neighbouring Malappuram district, was also accused of smearing chilli powder on the private parts of the boy, alleging disobedience, official said.
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 09:35 IST

