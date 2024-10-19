Mahila Morcha leader Navya Haridas to contest as BJP candidate at Wayanad, Krishnakumar at Palakkad

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP has decided to field Mahila Morcha leader Navya Haridas for the by-poll at Wayanad Lok Sabha seat where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is in the fray.</p><p>Haridas, who is general secretary of Mahila Morcha in Kerala, had contested in Kozhikode south constituency in the 2021 Assembly election, but came third.</p><p>In the last Lok Sabha election BJP state president K Surendran had contested against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad and came third.</p><p>Meanwhile, the BJP also decided to field party state general secretary C Krishnaumar at Palakkad assembly seat where the party is pinning high hopes as they came second in the last two assembly elections.</p>.Maliwal 'assault': BJP Mahila Morcha protests near Kejriwal's residence.<p>Krishnakumar, who is a top leader from the district, had contested in the last two assembly elections at adjacent Malampuzha seat and came second.</p><p>BJP state vice president Shobha Surendran, who came second in Palakkad in 2016 assembly polls, was also reportedly pushing for the seat. 'Metro man' E Sreedhran contested as BJP candidate in 2021 and lost by just 3,859 votes to Congress's Shafi Parambil. </p><p>"With the unwavering support of the people, the lotus will bloom in Palakkad this time," Surendran said in a social media post announcing the candidates.</p><p>BJP also decided to field local leader K Balakrishnan at Chelakkara assembly seat in Thrissur.</p>