<p>Kannur: A powerful explosion brought down an entire house, suspected to have been used for making explosives, at Keezhra in Kannapuram in this north Kerala district early Saturday morning, police said.</p>.<p>The blast occurred around 1.50 am at a rented house, an officer of Kannapuram police station said.</p>.<p>The intensity of the blast caused the entire structure to collapse and partially damaged four neighbouring houses, the officer said.</p>.<p>Police said that the bomb detection and disposal squad has been deployed to clear the area of any remaining explosive materials and thereafter, a detailed search would be conducted.</p>.<p>Local residents who rushed to the spot shortly after the blast claimed to have seen human remains among the debris, though police have not yet confirmed any fatalities.</p>.<p>The property is reportedly owned by a retired schoolteacher.</p>.<p>The neighbours said two men, whose identities remain unknown, were staying at the rented house.</p>.<p>They hardly interacted with anyone in the neighbourhood and came to the house only at night, neighbours told TV channels.</p>.<p>Police suspect the blast occurred during the making of crude bombs or firecrackers and said that an investigation was underway. </p>