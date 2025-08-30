Menu
Major blast in Kerala's Kannur: Police suspect illegal explosives making in damaged house

Local residents who rushed to the spot shortly after the blast claimed to have seen human remains among the debris, though police have not yet confirmed any fatalities.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 05:26 IST
