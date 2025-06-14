Major milestone in operation to suppress fire onboard Singapore-flagged cargo ship: Indian Coast Guard

<p>New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard on Friday said it has achieved a "major milestone" in the ongoing operation to suppress fire onboard a Singapore-flagged cargo vessel that occurred following a container explosion on June 9, as its towing commenced to keep away the ship away from the coast.</p>.<p>The incident had occurred at approximately 9.20 am IST, around 44 nautical miles off Azhikkal in Kannur district of Kerala and 130 nautical miles northwest of Kochi.</p>.<p>"Major milestone in the ongoing operation to suppress the fire onboard MV WAN HAI 503 and protect marine environment! @IndiaCoastGuard ships undertaking FF Op enabled tow connect up of Salvage vessel in extremely challenging and daunting operation. @indiannavy Sea King helicopter was tasked by #HQSNC to winch down salvors who shifted the tow from #ICG ships to Salvage Tugs," the ICG posted on X.</p>.Second ship fire in days: Blaze aboard Singapore-flagged vessel brought under control.<p>It also shared some photos of the ongoing operation.</p>.<p>"The tow has now commenced and the vessel is being pulled to keep away from our coast! ICG fire fighting Op continues," it said.</p>.<p>Of the 22 crew members of the Singapore-flagged vessel, 18 were rescued by the Navy, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and other agencies on Monday.</p>.<p>The crew members include eight Chinese, six Taiwanese, five Myanmarese, and three Indonesian nationals, the ICG had said in a statement on June 9.</p>.<p>The fire on board the Singapore-flagged container vessel has been largely contained, though it is still not fully under control, defence sources had said on Wednesday. </p>