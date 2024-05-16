Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Man arrested for attacking female TTE inside train in Kerala

According to police, Madhusoodanan allegedly attacked the female TTE while in an inebriated state, after she asked him for his ticket.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 09:20 IST
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 09:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kozhikode: A man from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been arrested for allegedly attacking a female Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) on the Mangalore-Chennai mail train, railway police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday in the S4 coach when the train, originating from Mangalore, reached Vadakara.

According to police, Madhusoodanan allegedly attacked the female TTE while in an inebriated state, after she asked him for his ticket.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials aboard the train promptly took the man into custody and handed him over to the railway police in Kozhikode.

His arrest was recorded on Thursday under IPC section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of their duty), the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 May 2024, 09:20 IST
India NewsKeralaKerala NewstrainTTEs

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT