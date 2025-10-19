<p>Kochi: A man carrying a gun sparked a brief security scare at an atheist gathering here, where writer Taslima Nasrin is scheduled to participate, sources said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The law enforcers evacuated hundreds of people from the Rajiv Gandhi indoor stadium and conducted a thorough inspection following the incident.</p>.<p>"Nothing suspicious was found. It was a licensed gun and the man carried it because of his ignorance. But, we conducted the check as part of standard procedure.There is no other threat," a police officer said.</p>.Kerala Police centralises control of cyber stations under Cyber Division HQ.<p>Earlier, several participants, including women were seen waiting outside the indoor stadium while police personnel were carrying out the inspection.</p>.<p>They said it was an annual gathering of athiests and free thinkers, and Nasrin is expected to attend it.</p>