Homeindiakerala

Maoist injured in police encounter dies in Kerala

Posters in the name of CPI (Maoist) that appeared in the Thirunelli region of Wayanad by Thursday evening said that Kavitha alias Lakshmi was 'murdered'.
Last Updated 29 December 2023, 09:44 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman activist of the CPI (Maoist) who was allegedly injured in an encounter with the Thunderbolts team of Kerala Police died during treatment. The encounter took place on November 13 in the forests of Kannur in North Kerala, close to the Karnataka borders.

Posters in the name of CPI (Maoist) that appeared in the Thirunelli region of Wayanad by Thursday evening said that Kavitha alias Lakshmi was 'murdered'. It also warned of 'strong retaliation'.

The posters also alleged that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala were facilitating corporates to loot the Western Ghats.

The police had earlier stated that a couple of CPI (Maoist) activists were injured in the encounter that took place at Uruppumkutty forest region in Ayyankunnu panchayat. The police had also issued a lookout notice for Karnataka natives Sundari and Latha. Hospitals in the nearby regions, including Karnataka, were also alerted then. But no one could be traced or held.

Sources said that Kavitha was a member of Kabani Dalam of the Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee of CPI (Maoist).

(Published 29 December 2023, 09:44 IST)
