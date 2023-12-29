Maoist injured in police encounter dies in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman activist of the CPI (Maoist) who was allegedly injured in an encounter with the Thunderbolts team of Kerala Police died during treatment. The encounter took place on November 13 in the forests of Kannur in North Kerala, close to the Karnataka borders.

Posters in the name of CPI (Maoist) that appeared in the Thirunelli region of Wayanad by Thursday evening said that Kavitha alias Lakshmi was 'murdered'. It also warned of 'strong retaliation'.

The posters also alleged that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala were facilitating corporates to loot the Western Ghats.