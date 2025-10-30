Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Migrant worker killed in air-compressor blast at workshop in Thiruvananthapuram

Police said four other workers were present at the workshop at the time, but none of them sustained injuries.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 09:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 09:51 IST
India NewsKeralaThiruvananthapuramExplosion

Follow us on :

Follow Us