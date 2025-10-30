<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A migrant worker was killed after an air-compressor machine exploded at a furniture workshop here on Thursday, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased Saroj Sahayi (23) was from of Bihar, they added.</p>.<p>According to police, the explosion occurred between 10 am and 10.30 am at the furniture manufacturing unit.</p>.Six soldiers killed in IED blast in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.<p>Hearing the loud noise, people nearby rushed to the spot and found Saroj critically injured. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.</p>.<p>Police said four other workers were present at the workshop at the time, but none of them sustained injuries.</p>.<p>Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. The body will be handed over to relatives after post-mortem, police added.</p>