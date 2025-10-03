<p>Kannur: Police have registered a case against 10 persons for allegedly manhandling former minister and Kuthuparamba MLA KP Mohanan at Kariyad in this north Kerala district, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Thursday when Mohanan, a Left Democratic Front (LDF) MLA, reached Peringathur, Kariyad at around 11.30 am to inaugurate an Anganwadi.</p>.<p>Police said the accused, residents of the area, were protesting against waste allegedly being disposed of by a dialysis centre run by a charitable trust.</p>.<p>According to the FIR registered at Chokli police station, around 15 persons blocked Mohanan, disrupting traffic in the area and attempting to riot.</p>.ED arrests Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Sail in iron ore theft case.<p>Videos circulated from the incident showed Mohanan stepping out of his car after it was blocked by the mob.</p>.<p>As he began walking towards the inauguration venue, the group stopped him, leading to pushing and shoving.</p>.<p>Despite the melee, Mohanan managed to proceed to the venue and attend the function. Police reached the spot soon after. Though they asked the MLA to file a written complaint, he declined.</p>.<p>"As the legislator did not give us a complaint, we registered a case on our own. Ten persons have been booked," a police officer said.</p>.<p>The case has been filed under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said Mohanan’s statement will be recorded as part of the investigation. </p>