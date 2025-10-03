Menu
MLA KP Mohanan manhandling incident: Case registered against 10 persons in Kerala

The case has been filed under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said Mohanan’s statement will be recorded as part of the investigation.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 06:56 IST
