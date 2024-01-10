Modi plans another road show in Kerala on January 16

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a second road show in Kerala within a fortnight, which emphasises BJP's all out efforts to open account to the Lok Sabha from Kerala.
Modi, who attended a major road show at Thrissur on January 3, will be holding another road show in adjacent Kochi on January 16.
He will also attend actor-turned politician and former Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi's dughther's marriage as well as a mass marriage at the famed Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple in Thrissur district on January 17. He will also have darshan at the Guruvayur temple. Afterwards Modi will also hold talks with BJP's Shakti Kendra in-charges at Kochi.
BJP Kerala president K Surendran told reporters that the back to back visit of Modi to Kerala would further strengthen Modi's guarantees for Kerala's development."The people of Kerala would be here after discussing Modi's guarantees for Kerala. Modi is having utmost concerns for the people of Kerala," he said.
During his road show at Thrissur and the subsequent public address, Modi had listed out the series of welfare and development initiatives of his government, which Kerala too benefitted from, and highlighted the tag line 'Modiyude guarantee' (Modi's guarantee in Malayalam). The BJP plans to highlight this tagline in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls too.
Modi's participation at Gopi's daughther's marriage also assumes political significance as the film star is tipped to be BJP's candidate at Thrissur in the Lok Sabha polls.
Gopi had contested from Thrissur in the last Lok Sabha and Assembly polls and fared well with a drastic increase in BJP's vote share. Hence the BJP is pinning high hopes in the constituency this time. Already posters supporting Gopi have come up.