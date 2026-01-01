Menu
More gold from Sabarimala temple stolen, says SIT

Apart from the two Dwarapalaka sculptures and door frames, gold plated seven metal parts above the door frames were also found to be handed over to Unnikrishnan Potti for gold plating.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 10:29 IST
Published 01 January 2026, 10:29 IST
