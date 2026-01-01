<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The special investigation team (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=SIT">SIT</a>) probing the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Sabaraimala">Sabarimala</a> Ayyappa Temple gold heist has found that more gold from the temple was looted by the accused.</p><p>In a report submitted to a court in Kollam seeking the custody of the accused, the SIT has stated that gold from more parts of the temple was found to be stolen.</p><p>Apart from the two Dwarapalaka sculptures and door frames, seven metal parts above the door frames was also found to be handed over to Unnikrishnan Potti for gold plating.</p>.Sabarimala gold row: SIT quizzes Kadakampally Surendran.<p>The gold from those parts with cravings of gods was also suspected to be stolen, the SIT said in the report seeking custody of key accused Unnikrishnan Potti, chief executive officer of Chennai-based Smart Creations, Pankaj Bhandari and Govardhan, who runs Roddam Jewels at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ballari">Ballari</a>.</p><p>The SIT also maintained that the exact quantum of gold looted could be known only after the ongoing scientific examination of the metal plates has been completed.</p><p>The sanctum sanctorum of the temple and associated structure were gold plated in 1998-99 period with sponsorship from fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya. </p><p>Meanwhile, A political row over the gold heist has been brewing with Congress MP Adoor Prakash accusing Chief Minister's political secretary P Sasi over reports that Prakash could be quizzed by SIT.</p><p>Prakash as well as another Congress MP Anto Antony were seen in pictures of Unnikrishnan Potti and Govardhan with AICC leader Sonia Gandhi.</p><p>CPM leaders alleged that Congress MPs from Kerala had arranged a meeting between Potti with Sonia Gandhi.</p><p>Congress alleges that the SIT's reported moves against Congress MP was a political move to as two CPM leaders were already held by the SIT and former devaswom minister and CPM leader Kadakampally Surendran was quizzed.</p>