Naval service sought to trace worker trapped in garbage-choked canal in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: As efforts to trace a 55-year old man who went missing in a canal packed with garbage in Thiruvananthapuram city remain futile even after 24 hours, the state government has decided to seek service of naval divers.
Cleaning worker Joy went missing near the tunnel passage of the 'Amaizhanjan' canal at Central railway station at Thampanoor in the heart of the city at around 11 am on Saturday. He is suspected to be trapped in the tunnel passage lying beneath the railway track. The garbage, mainly plastic bottles and other plastic waste, has almost choked the flow through the canal.
Even after search operations were carried out by a robotic manhole cleaning device and Kerala Fire and Rescue Service personnel since Saturday, Joy could not be traced. The garbage made the rescue operations difficult.
Government sources said that the service of the Navy was sought and a team of naval divers were expected to join the rescue mission by Sunday afternoon.
The Amaizhanjan canal that flows through the heart of the city is the major means for draining the rain water from the city. But despite repeated advisories and warnings, people and local shopkeepers dump garbage in the canal. The choking of the canal often leads to flooding of the city.
Widening of the tunnel passage beneath the railway tracks was also a long pending need. Lack of coordination between various government agencies is also alleged to be a reason for the dismal condition of the canal.
Published 14 July 2024, 09:38 IST