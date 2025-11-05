From Sid Sriram to Samay Raina, block your calendars for these iconic November events in Bengaluru

<p>The month of November is a treat for music and comedy enthusiasts alike. With playback singer Sid Sriram gracing Bengaluru fans with his concert, and comedian Samay Raina returning to the city after a successful ongoing tour, here is a look at the upcoming events that need to make it your monthly program:</p>.<p>The singer, who is known for hits like <em>Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale</em>, <em>Yennai Maatrum Kadhale</em>, and <em>Maruvaarthai, </em>is making a marvellous return to Bengaluru on November 22. The most awaited event of the month, it is set to happen at District Arena @ Terraform. </p> <p>Prices from: Rs 1,799 onwards</p><p>Timing: 5 pm onwards</p>.Pubs tweak playlists as demand for Kannada songs grows.<p>Jeeveshu Alhuwalia, India's well-loved comedian, is landing in the city to make his audience tear up with laughter in his show, <em>Who Gives A Shit</em>. Admired for his comic timing, hilarious one-liners, and quick with, his takes on societal norms, everyday life scenarios, and family dramas is all ready to bring an uproarious atmosphere on 15 November in Indiranagar's The Comedy Theatre. </p><p><br>Prices from: Rs 799 onwards</p><p>Timing: 9:30 pm onwards</p>.<p>Stand-up comedian Pratyush Chaubey, a then software engineer Uttar Pradesh, takes apart everyday struggles and his dialogues hide a feeling in warm-hearted delivery. He will be bringing his unfiltered humour to Bengaluru on November 9 at The Comedy Theatre. </p><p><br>Prices from: Rs 499 onwards</p><p>Timing: 6 pm onwards</p>.<p>A stand-up comedy spectacle, Samay Raina kicked off his Indian tour this year, and his returning to the city has kept fans awaiting. The claim to fame comic, known for his roles in shows like India's Got Latent and Comicstaan Season 2, is holding a show in Good Shepherd Auditorium, Richmond Town on November 21. </p><p><br>Prices from: Rs 2,999 onwards</p>