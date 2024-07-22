Nipah virus: No fresh cases in Kerala

She said that the Nipah variant found on the boy was the same as the variant found in the state last year. The boy was suspected to have got the infection after consuming mombin fruit. There was presence of bats in the area from where the boy had it.

Earlier, researches with ICMR's support confirmed that the same variant of Nipah virus was present in human beings and bats in Kerala. Now, efforts are being made to find the presence of virus in fruits. It was not yet possible anywhere in the world, the minister added.

So far, around 406 persons were found to be in the boy's contact list, of which 194 are in the high-risk category. As many as 134 health workers are also in the contact list. Around 15 of them are in hospital.

Among those in the contact list, four persons were now in Thiruvananthapuram and two in Palakkad.