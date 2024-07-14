Off-road jeep ride by Karnataka group in Kerala forests triggers row over safaris in ecologically sensitive areas

Thiruvananthapuram: 22 members of a travelling group from Karnataka has been booked for an off-road jeep ride in the ecologically sensitive forest areas of Idukki in Kerala on Saturday. Of the 22 members, 21 are from Karnataka while one is from Tamil Nadu.

The unauthorised off-road jeep ride by the group has now triggered the demand for stringent restrictions on such illegal activities in the ecologically sensitive areas.

The team that came in 22 sport-utility vehicles got stranded in the forest areas of Nalumala near Nedumkandam in Idukki on Friday night. They somehow managed to reach the nearby human settlements and subsequently police and rescue teams helped them return with vehicles on Saturday.