<p>Mumbai: The Badlapur town near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> was shaken once again following the incident of molestation of a four-year-old girl by a school van driver — an issue that once again raises the question of safety of children and the need for stringent background checks of people hired by school management. </p><p>Located around 80 kms away from downtown Mumbai, Badlapur is part of the Thane district, which was in news a couple of years ago for the incident involving a prominent school where two minor girls were sexually assaulted by a sweeper, who was later killed in an encounter during a scuffle with the police. </p><p>The fresh incident has come as a shocker even as the BJP-led Maha Yuti dispensation came under attack from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.</p><p>According to the police, the victim is a junior KG student of an English medium school located near her residence. </p><p>When she arrived late, the family asked her after which she narrated about the incident. The driver had molested her after dropping other students on the way to her house. </p><p>The school driver was arrested after the family filed a complaint with the police. </p><p>The school van was seized, and the driver has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.</p><p>During the investigation, police discovered the van was operating with a private (non-yellow) license plate, violating Regional Transport Office (RTO) regulations that mandate yellow plates and T-permits for school transport vehicles.</p><p>Meanwhile, state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik assured that strict action would be taken against the accused and ensure that such incidents do not recur. </p><p>"What has happened is a shameful act committed a driver in Badlapur. The police have arrested the accused. However, such incidents should not happen again. Therefore, the state government should take a strict stand," said Sarnaik, who hails from Thane. </p><p>The case has raised serious questions about student safety, background verification of transport staff, and accountability within school management systems. </p><p>"While ferrying the school girl in the van, the driver touched her inappropriately. After receiving a complaint, Badlapur West police station registered a case under BNS and POCSO and arrested the driver," Assistant Commissioner of Police Sailesh Kale said.</p><p>Necessary medical tests for the minor victim are being conducted.</p>