<p>Mandya: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy alleged that the 'Go back Governor', staged by the Congress is a political drama.</p><p>He was addressing media persons at VC Farm, after participating in the inauguration of Maramma temple in Shivalli, Melkote Assembly Constituency, in Mandya district, on Friday.</p><p>He said, "The state government will not achieve anything by the 'Go back Governor' protest.</p><p>This is not the first time the Governor has not read the speech or has shortened it. Siddarmaiah should remember a similar situation when J H Patel was the CM and Siddaramaiah was the DCM. Now, there is unnecessary conflict in the Assembly proceedings. Will these conflicts solve the problems of the State? All these are political dramas", he said. </p><p>The Congress government is spreading false information about VB G RAM G (Vikisit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission), to cover up its injustices and irregularities for the last two and a half years, he said.</p><p>"The intention of the state government is to level allegations against the Union government by keeping the MGNREGA issue alive. That is the reason to call for a special session. The CM is trying to strengthen his position by using the name of Dalits. The government has diverted the money earmarked for the Dalits to its guarantee schemes. Is this the development of Dalits?", he asked.</p><p>"There are several irregularities in the government. Even though the Governor had the power to take action against the illegal decisions of the government, he has not done that like the Governors of other states. The state government does not have trust with the Centre. Due to their mistakes some national highway projects have been withdrawn. Who is responsible for this?", he asked. </p><p><strong>State politics</strong></p><p>To a question on whether he would return to state politics, he said, Karnataka is my territory and I will contest from wherever the people want me to. I had no intention of contesting Lok Sabha elections from Mandya and did not know whether I would become an MP or Union Minister. It happened because people wanted it. Besides, those who left our party said JD(S) is over. But we are becoming stronger, he said.</p><p><strong>Local body elections</strong></p><p>To a question on former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's statement that there will be no alliance in the local body elections, Kumaraswamy said, "JDS-BJP will fight together to remove the bad governance of the Congress. In this context, we will decide on the alliance as per the expectations of the people, he said.</p>