One more amoebic meningoencephalitis death in Kerala in one month, toll over 6 in one month

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: One more person in Kerala under treatment for amoebic meningoencephalitis died on Thursday, taking the death toll over the last one month to six.</p><p>Ten people are still under treatment after being tested positive for the rare disease, widely known as brain eating infection.</p><p>Shaji (47), hailing from Chemabra in Malappuram district died at the Kozhikode medical college hospital. He has been under treatment since August 9. </p><p>Most of the infections reported recently were from part of north Kerala. The state government even carried out well chlorination drives. </p><p>Even as amoebic meningoencephalitis is generally considered to have a mortality rate of over 95 percent, the fatality rate in the state was much lower. </p><p>A key reason for this is that most of the infections found in Kerala were of Granulomatous amoebic encephalitis (GAE) category which is less acute compared to Primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) caused by Naegleria fowleri.</p><p>So far, 42 cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis were reported in Kerala this year and total deaths are eight.</p>