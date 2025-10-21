One more amoebic meningoencephalitis death in Kerala sparks concern

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A 78 year old woman died due to amoebic meningoencephalitis in Thiruvananthapuram taking the death toll during the year to 27.</p><p>Hasma Beevi hailing from Pothencode was under treatment at Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital. The source of infection was yet to be ascertained.</p>.Kerala doctor blames garbage dumping for spike in amoebic meningoencephalitis cases.<p>As many as 129 amoebic meningoencephalitis cases were reported in Kerala so far this year. The source of infection in many cases were yet to be ascertained conclusively.</p>