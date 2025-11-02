Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

'Operation Cy-Hunt': Police sting reveals newest recruits of cybercrime rackets in Kerala

Coordinated by the Cyber Operations Wing of the Kerala Police, Operation Cy-Hunt mobilised more than a thousand officers across the state in a single-day sweep.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 06:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2025, 06:06 IST
India NewsKeralaCrimeKerala Policecybercrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us