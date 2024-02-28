PM Modi's hope of two digits in Kerala could be zero and zero: Shashi Tharoor

The Thiruvananthapuram MP said the issue with the BJP has always been that it does not understand Kerala, its culture, or its history.

"We have had more than 2,000 years of living together. Our relationship with each other is one of welcome and acceptance," Tharoor said.

He said Judaism came to Kerala 500 years before the birth of Christ, and with the destruction of the First Temple by the Babylonians, they were welcomed.

"Today, Jews tell me this is the only Jewish Diaspora that never knew a single instance of anti-Semitic persecution in the world. Similarly, Christianity came with St Thomas, St Thomas of the apostles, it was again welcomed and spread," Tharoor said.

"Then we had Islam coming, not by the sword. You see, the problem in the north is that they think their history is the only history. We have traders from the Arab world coming to Kerala centuries before the Prophet, and they brought the message of the Prophet as news from their peninsula," the Congress Working Committee (CWC) member said.

Recalling the history of peaceful co-existence in Kerala, Thaoor said that when the Muslim community was large enough to want a place of worship, the king gave them an old temple.

"Now we're not going to have a situation where some Hindu movement comes and says this used to be a temple and we want to knock down the mosque, we won't tolerate it, and that's not the way we behave. So I just want to say that, as far as Kerala is concerned, communalism cannot go beyond a very small limit," Tharoor said.

He said that we have already seen the BJP in Kerala reach that limit.

"In the two successive elections, their vote was between 12 and 13 per cent. I'll give Mr. Modi the credit that they went up from a 6 per cent party to a 12 -13 per cent party under him, but I think that's it; the ceiling has been reached," Tharoor said.