Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Police book journalist Siddique Kappan, 10 others for obstructing public movement during event in Kerala

When police reached the spot, most of the participants dispersed, while two of them clashed with officers and were taken into custody.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 05:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 September 2025, 05:53 IST
India NewsKeralaSiddique Kappan

Follow us on :

Follow Us