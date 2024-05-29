Pre-monsoon showers lash Kerala; Monsoon onset likely by May 30

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that south west monsoon is likely to hit Kerala by May 30, a day ahead of the earlier forecast.
According to IMD's statement on Wednesday, conditions are favourable for monsoon onset over Kerala during the next 24 hours.
IMD had earlier predicted that monsoon could hit Kerala by May 31.
Meanwhile, Kerala continues to receive pre-monsoon showers, with many low-lying parts across the state remaining flooded since Tuesday owing to intermittent heavy rains. While one person drowned at Haripad in Alappuzha, extensive damages were caused to households and vehicles in other areas.
Many parts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Thrissur cities were also flooded. Water entered scores of houses and shops in the city, forcing people to shift to safer places.
Clogging of drains and construction activities on roads were affecting flow of rainwater. This has also triggered criticism against the government.
With the IMD forecasting very heavy rainfall in the state on Thursday too and the onset of monsoon, the state remains on alert. People residing at calamity prone areas were being shifted to safer places.
More than ten persons died in the state over the last two weeks in rain-related incidents. Rains also caused extensive damage to crops.
Published 29 May 2024, 15:49 IST