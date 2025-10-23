<p>Thiruvananthapuram: President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/droupadi-murmu">Droupadi Murmu</a> on Thursday unveiled the bust of former President, the late K R Narayanan, on the premises of Kerala Raj Bhavan here.</p>.<p>The bust, erected to honour the first Indian President from the Dalit community, was unveiled in the presence of former President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramnath-kovind">Ram Nath Kovind</a>, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, an official release said.</p>.<p>In a brief speech following the ceremony, the President said that Narayanan's life is a story of courage, perseverance, and self-belief.</p>.<p>"Through immense dedication and the power of education, he went on to occupy the highest constitutional office of our nation. His academic excellence was a symbol of what determination and opportunity can accomplish when guided by purpose," Murmu said.</p>.Kerala police officer in trouble for post criticising President Droupadi Murmu's Sabarimala visit.<p>She said that before entering politics, Narayanan built a distinguished career in the Indian Foreign Service.</p>.<p>He upheld India's values of peace, justice, and cooperation with utmost sincerity.</p>.<p>She added that Narayanan was always steadfast to the principles of fairness and inclusion.</p>.<p>"Narayanan was also the Vice-President of India. His journey reached its peak when he became the President of India. He carried into the Rashtrapati Bhavan not only his experience as a statesman but also wisdom and humility of his personality," Murmu said.</p>.President Droupadi Murmu's helicopter wheels sink into newly concreted landing pad.<p>The President underlined that Narayanan was deeply rooted in his connection to Kerala, his home state.</p>.<p>"He drew inspiration from its social progress and emphasis on education and inclusivity. Even after reaching the highest office, he remained connected to his roots," Murmu said.</p>.<p>She stated that throughout his life, Narayanan emphasised the role of education in human and national development.</p>.President Droupadi Murmu to offer prayers at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.<p>"For him, education was not a privilege for the few, but a right for all. Narayanan believed that human values are essential for the growth of a civilisation and are fundamental to the development of a society," the President said.</p>.<p>She said that Narayanan has left behind a rich legacy of morality, integrity, compassion, and democratic spirit.</p>.<p>"As we remember him today, we should draw inspiration from his life, which was dedicated to nation-building, to create a more inclusive, just, and compassionate India." The President expressed confidence that his memory will inspire people to uphold the values of equality, integrity and public service that he stood for.</p>.Prez, Vice-Prez grieves death in Rajasthan bus fire; Murmu terms it 'extremely heartbreaking'.<p>"I would like to thank Ram Nath Kovind ji, Former President of India, under whose guidance this initiative has been taken," she said.</p>.<p>Narayanan served as the 10th President of India from 1997 to 2002. He passed away on November 9, 2005 at the age of 85. </p>