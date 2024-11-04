Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Priyanka Gandhi accuses BJP of 'politicising' landslide disaster in Wayanad

The Congress General Secretary stepped up her attack on the BJP saying real issues facing the people are being overlooked.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 10:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 10:14 IST
India NewsBJPCongressPriyanka GandhiKerala NewsIndian politcsWayanad

Follow us on :

Follow Us