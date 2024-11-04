Probe ordered into Kerala Hindu IAS officers' WhatsApp group

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A probe is on into the allegation of an IAS officer in Kerala that his mobile phone was hacked and various WhatsApp groups including that of Hindu and Muslim IAS officers were formed.</p><p>Thiruvananthapuram city police have sought details from WhatsApp authorities on the details of the controversial groups.</p>.Hindu IAS officers' Whatsapp group: Kerala government to probe formation.<p>K Gopalakrishnan, a 2013 batch IAS officer, who is now serving as industries department director has courted controversy after a WhatsApp group of 'Mallu Hindu Officers' was formed on October 31.</p><p>Gopalakrishnan alleged that his phone was hacked and several such groups were found to be formed without his knowledge. Based on his complaint, the Thiruvananthapuram city police launched the probe.</p><p>City police commissioner Sparjan Kumar told DH that once the details regarding the groups were received from WhatsApp authorities, further steps like registering a case would be initiated.</p><p>Gopalakrishnan was learnt to have mentioned in his complaint to the police that some irregular activities took place in his mobile and it needs to be probed into.</p><p>Many IAS officers who were made members of the WhatsApp groups were surprised over the communal toned groups and most of them also exited from it at once. Later Gopalakrishnan, who was the administrator, himself deleted the groups and raised suspicions of hacking.</p><p>He told the media that at least 11 such groups were found to be formed by using contacts from his mobile phone. It also included 'Mallu Muslim Officers' group too.</p><p>State industries minister P Rajeev told reporters that the government was considering the matter seriously and was looking into the matter.</p>