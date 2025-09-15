<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Rahul Mamkootathil, the suspended <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> MLA from Palakkad, walked into the Kerala Assembly on Monday, September 15, his first public appearance since being suspended from the party following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.</p>.<p>The legislator had been staying away from public life at his home in Adoor after the allegations and the subsequent party action.</p>.<p>The Congress suspended him in August, but he retained his Assembly seat.</p>.<p>Mamkootathil, who enjoys support from a significant section of the Congress, arrived a few minutes after the House began, taking a seat on the backbench of the opposition block.</p>.<p>He was accompanied by Youth Congress district president Nemom Shajeer and a few friends.</p>.<p>There was little visible reaction from other members when he entered, even as the House was paying tribute to former chief minister V S Achuthanandan and two others.</p>.Congress on a sticky wicket over Rahul Mamkootathil's right to attend Assembly session.<p>His appearance followed days of speculation over whether he would attend the session, as the opposition leader V D Satheesan had objected to his presence.</p>.<p>Mamkootathil recently quit as Youth Congress state president after Malayalam actress Rini Ann George accused "a young leader" of a well-known political party of misbehaviour and subsequent protests by BJP and DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M).</p>.<p>Subsequently, some women and a transgender person accused him of similar charges.</p>.<p>He was also suspended from the Congress party over the allegations.</p>