Home

Rahul Mamkootathil new president of Kerala Youth Congress

Mamkootathil has been serving as the general secretary of the Youth Congress in the state for some time.
Last Updated 14 November 2023, 16:05 IST

Follow Us

Thiruvananthapuram: Youth Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil has been selected as the organisation's new president through a ballot, sources on Tuesday.

He will succeed Shafi Parambil MLA, the current president of the Congress party's youth wing, following a formal announcement by the national leadership.

Abin Varkey, who secured the second position in the number of votes, is set to become the vice president of the outfit, sources said.

Mamkootathil has been serving as the general secretary of the Youth Congress in the state for some time.

The official announcement of the new office bearers will be made by the national leadership, they said.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan congratulated the new office bearers and expressed hope that the revamp would strengthen both the outfit and the Congress party across the state.

(Published 14 November 2023, 16:05 IST)
