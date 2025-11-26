<p>Thiruvananthapuram: In a relief to around 610 families of Munambam coastal village near Kochi aggrieved over the Waqf board's claim over their land, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed them to pay land tax.</p><p>The state government also acted swiftly by instructing the revenue officials to collect tax. Many families also immediately paid the land tax, which was not possible since 2021 after the Kerala Waqf board notified their land as waqf property.</p>.SIR 2.0 | Anxiety and unawareness mark enumeration process in Kerala.<p>Munamban residents' action council leaders said that their 410 days long stir would continue until their lands were removed from the registry of Waqf board.</p><p>The fresh relief came in the wake of a recent verdict of the Kerala High Court on October 10 which said that the waqf board's decision to declare the land in Munambam as waqf was not legal. </p><p>Since the matter was still pending before the Waqf tribunal, the state government could not allow the Munambam residents to pay land tax. </p><p>Hence, the residents approached the Kerala High Court seeking nod for restoring their revenue rights on the land. Considering the plea of the residents, the HC on Wednesday directed the state government to accept the land tax till a final decision on the ownership of the land was taken.</p>