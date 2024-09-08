Resentment in Kerala ruling front over IPS officer's meeting with RSS leader

Thiruvananthapuram: Resentment is brewing in the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala with the CPI, which is the second largest party in the front, openly expressing differences with the stand of CPI(M), which leads the front, on senior IPS officer ADGP (law and order) M R Ajithkumar meeting RSS top leaders.

The reports of the IPS officer's meeting with RSS leaders came out amidst allegations that the IPS officer played a key role in creating troubles by imposing excessing police control during this year's Thrissur Pooram festival just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and thereby helping the BJP win Thrissur Lok Sabha, which is the saffron party's maiden seat to the Lok Sabha from Kerala.

CPI candidate Sunil Kumar had lost to BJP candidate actor-turned MP and union minister of state for tourism and petroleum Suresh Gopi.

Even after it came to light that the opposition Congress's allegation that the IPS officer met RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale at Thrissur in 2023 was true, CPM state leadership continues to protect him. CPM state secretary M V Govindan stated that the ADGP's meeting with RSS leader was nothing concerning the state government.